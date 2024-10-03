Pezeshkian: It is ridiculous that a regime whose identity is 70 years of crime wants to guide Iranian nation

On Thursday evening, in the last part of his visit to Qatar, President Pezeshkian met Iranians expatriates in Qatar.

He said that it is very ridiculous that a regime that all his identity is 70 years of crime and aggression comes to give advice to Iranians.

"Our intention of traveling to different countries, especially the neighboring states, is to strengthen harmony, unity and cohesion," the Iranian president said.

"In my conversations with the Emir of Qatar, I also emphasized that the troubles that the Zionist regime is bringing upon the people of the region today are due to the existence of differences and factions among us," he added.

