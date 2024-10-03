Oct 3, 2024, 11:33 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85616972
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pezeshkian: It is ridiculous that a regime whose identity is 70 years of crime wants to guide Iranian nation

Oct 3, 2024, 11:33 PM
News ID: 85616972
Pezeshkian: It is ridiculous that a regime whose identity is 70 years of crime wants to guide Iranian nation

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the fact that Iranians and Muslims have lived together for thousands of years with common customs, culture and traditions, and this has been and will be the most important factor in keeping "us together."

On Thursday evening, in the last part of his visit to Qatar, President Pezeshkian met Iranians expatriates in Qatar.

He said that it is very ridiculous that a regime that all his identity is 70 years of crime and aggression comes to give advice to Iranians.

"Our intention of traveling to different countries, especially the neighboring states, is to strengthen harmony, unity and cohesion," the Iranian president said.

"In my conversations with the Emir of Qatar, I also emphasized that the troubles that the Zionist regime is bringing upon the people of the region today are due to the existence of differences and factions among us," he added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .