President Pezeshkian leaves Doha for Tehran

Pezeshkian, who had gone to Qatar for an official meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and also to speak at the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum, left Doha for Tehran on Thursday.

Pezeshkian departed left for Qatar on the official invitation of the Emir of Qatar on Wednesday.

The President was welcomed by the Qatari authorities upon his arrival in Doha, and after that, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the President in the presence of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

High-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar signed 6 documents and memorandums of understanding on cooperation in various economic and commercial, cultural, educational and sports sectors.

On the second day of this trip, Pezeshkian attended the 19th meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) and delivered a speech.

Holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of the countries participating in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum was one of other programs of Pezeshkian during his 2-day trip.

2050