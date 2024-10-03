Oct 3, 2024, 7:19 PM
Al-Houthi: Operation "Wade Sadiq 2" was the biggest missile attack on Israel/ Washington and Tel Aviv's defeat

Tehran, IRNA - The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah in a speech described the operation 'True Promise 2' by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist regime as the biggest missile attack on the occupied territories since the establishment of the fake Zionist regime and pointed to the failure of the United States and Tel Aviv in repelling this attack.

According to al-Masirah news network, Abdelmalek al-Houthi, the head of Yemen's Ansarullah, said in this regard that the developments were important.

Referring to the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, al-Houthi said that targeting the martyr of Islam and humanity, the martyr of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, is a great crime and harm to the entire Islamic Ummah.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had a great role, an Islamic symbol and global, regional and local influence," he added.

