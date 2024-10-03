Al-Houthi: Operation "Wade Sadiq 2" was the biggest missile attack on Israel/ Washington and Tel Aviv's defeat

According to al-Masirah news network, Abdelmalek al-Houthi, the head of Yemen's Ansarullah, said in this regard that the developments were important.

Referring to the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, al-Houthi said that targeting the martyr of Islam and humanity, the martyr of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, is a great crime and harm to the entire Islamic Ummah.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had a great role, an Islamic symbol and global, regional and local influence," he added.

