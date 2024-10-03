Iran op. caused great damage to Nevatim Airbase: Israeli paper

Maariv newspaper, referring to the satellite images of the Nevatim Airbase published by the Associated Press, said that the images indicate serious damage to the air base.

Apparently, the nest is damaged and a large hole can be seen in the roof of a building near the main runway of the airport, it said.

The Israeli paper also said that the damage can weaken the assessment activity of Israel’s air defense intelligence.

Based on the images, it is not clear whether there was a plane in this place when Iran attacked, it added.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

