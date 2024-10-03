Injured Lebanese meet Supreme Leader's sons, emphasize continuing anti-Zionist struggle

These people, who were injured in the recent incidents in Lebanon and were sent to Iran to complete the course of treatment, are of different ages and even include infants, young children and teenagers.

The victims of the terror criminal gang of the Zionist regime, despite the pain and various physical injuries, warmly welcomed the representatives of the leader of the Islamic Revolution in an intimate and spiritual atmosphere.

The sons Ayatollah Khamenei, while following up on the details and process of the treatment measures of these people from the relevant officials, visited these injured people, conveyed the greetings of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to them.

2050