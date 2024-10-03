Oct 3, 2024, 3:55 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85616718
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Injured Lebanese meet Supreme Leader's sons, emphasize continuing anti-Zionist struggle

Oct 3, 2024, 3:55 PM
News ID: 85616718
Injured Lebanese meet Supreme Leader's sons, emphasize continuing anti-Zionist struggle

Ayatollah Khamenei's children, on his behalf, visited some wounded Lebanese and Islamic resistance fighters of Lebanon's Hezbollah who were sent to Tehran.

These people, who were injured in the recent incidents in Lebanon and were sent to Iran to complete the course of treatment, are of different ages and even include infants, young children and teenagers.

The victims of the terror criminal gang of the Zionist regime, despite the pain and various physical injuries, warmly welcomed the representatives of the leader of the Islamic Revolution in an intimate and spiritual atmosphere.

Injured Lebanese meet Supreme Leader's sons, emphasize continuing anti-Zionist struggle

The sons Ayatollah Khamenei, while following up on the details and process of the treatment measures of these people from the relevant officials, visited these injured people, conveyed the greetings of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to them.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .