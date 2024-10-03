Iran president calls for Asian unity against Israeli aggression

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Doha, where he is on a two-state visit to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit.

The Iranian president said Asian nations should leverage regional organizations, such as the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, to stop foreign interference in the region and stop the Israeli atrocities.

“This regime is killing women and children and bomb hospitals, schools, and civilian targets under the pretext of self-defense, and such events are shameful in the shadow of the silence of the international community,” Pezeshkian said.

He also hailed the long-standing 400-year relationship between Iran and Thailand as a solid foundation for enhancing bilateral ties. He noted that establishing joint commissions and working groups could lead to decisions serving the interest of both nations.

Prime Minister Shinawatra, for her part, noted that gatherings like the Asia Cooperation Dialogue provide an excellent opportunity to address shared concerns and challenges.

She also referred to the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, and said Thailand is ready to participate in efforts to establish peace in the region.

