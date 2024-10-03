Iran's Taremi nominated UEFA Champions League player of week

UEFA announced the nominees, which include Taremi alongside Karim Adeyemi from Dortmund, Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, and Abdallah Sima from Brest.

Taremi is a striker for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Iran national team.

He showcased his talent in the match against Red Star Belgrade (officially called Fudbalski klub Crvena zvezda), where he scored one goal and provided two assists, leading to his team's 4-0 victory.

His outstanding performance has earned him recognition among Europe's elite players this week.

