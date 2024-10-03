Yemeni army launches drone strike on vital target in Tel Aviv

In a statement on Thursday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the armed forces, said that several drones targeted an important site in Tel Aviv.

Saree confirmed that the operation in Jaffa was executed successfully, with the drones reaching their target without being intercepted or shot down by enemy forces.

The Yemeni spokesperson also extended greetings to the fighters in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Iraq, emphasizing the commitment to continue operations until the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon cease.

He further called for support from Islamic nations for Palestine and Lebanon.

In recent months, the Yemeni army has targeted several Israeli ships heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

