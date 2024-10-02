Cuba: Israel endangering stability, security of West Asia

The incidents that occurred as a result of Israel's aggressive policy with the military, logistical and political support of the United States led to a dangerous escalation in this region, the ministry said in a statement published on its official website on Wednesday.

In the continuation, the statement referred to the passing of a year since the barbaric invasion of the Gaza Strip began, with the Zionist regime committing genocide against the Palestinian people and defying the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Now (the Israeli regime) Instead of looking for a negotiated solution that guarantees a ceasefire, has intensified its indiscriminate attacks and aggression against Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, the Cuman statement said.

Havana also sided with Iran over its retaliatory operation against military bases of the Zionist regime, saying “Israeli crimes had provoked Iran's reaction”.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse carried out missile operation on Tuesday evening in response to the Zionist regime’s terrorist acts over the past two months, including its assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

Iranian officials have justified the anti-Israel operation, saying it was aimed at self-defense in line with Article 51 of the UN charter and carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

