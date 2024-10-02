Iran-Russia relations expanding, says advisor to Supreme Leader

Velayati made the remarks while meeting in Tehran with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Syria on Wednesday.

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, the two sides discussed a number of issues, including bilateral cooperation and the latest regional development, especially Gaza and the resolution of the crisis in Syria and Lebanon.

While referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians as well as the recent aggression against Lebanon and Syria with the backing of the US and some other Western countries, Velayati stressed the need to stop the killing machine of this usurping regime.

Putin’s aide Lavrentiev, while expressing his satisfaction with the meeting with Velayati, emphasized the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

He also expression concern over the volatile condition in West Asia, saying “the issues of the region are in a very sensitive situation and we must move toward peace and stability."

Velayati and Lavrentiev also discussed the ways of expanding cooperation and the process of resolving existing crises and establishing peace and security in the region.

