Iran envoy hails Nasrallah’s role in fight against Zionist occupation

Addressing a meeting of representatives from the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries held on the sidelines of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, Bahreini said that Nasrallah was a “defender of freedom, justice, and divine values” and finally gave his life in the way of fight against occupation, genocide and expansionism of the Zionist regime.

He referred to the Zionist crimes in Gaza as a flagrant example of genocide which is taking place in the light of support from western countries.

Bahreini said that the death toll of the Israeli invasion of Gaza and Lebanon has surpassed 42,000, adding that this is not merely a number, but lives are lost by occupation and genocide and expansionist policies of the Tel Aviv regime.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Lebanese representative called for NAM states’ support for his country at this tough time.

The Zionist regime has intensified its invasion of Lebanon over the past two weeks which led to the martyrdom Hezbollah leader in a bunker-buster bombardment on Friday.

