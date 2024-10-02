Attack on Victory Base Complex was false flag by US

In an interview with Iraq’s Al Aoula television channel on Wednesday, Al-Fartousi stated that the Resistance groups in Iraq were unaware of this attack and that it is evident the US has orchestrated a false flag operation.

He added that it is not in the interest of the Islamic resistance groups in Iraq or the axis of resistance to attack US bases at this stage, as all efforts and attacks are focused on the usurping Zionist regime.

Al-Fartousi also pointed out that a quick tweet from the US Ambassador in Baghdad shortly after the attack, in which he addressed the Iraqi Islamic resistance groups and asked them to stop attacking US bases, further indicated that it was a false flag operation.

Local sources reported that the Victory Base Complex, which hosts US forces in Baghdad, was targeted with missiles on Tuesday morning.

Arab sources added that explosions were heard around Baghdad International Airport, where the US base is located, with four consecutive explosions reported in the vicinity.

