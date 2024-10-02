Iran president, IAEA chief to meet under protocol: Nuclear chief

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday that such a meeting needs coordination and will be held under a protocol.

Regarding a potential round of nuclear talks that had already been stopped, Eslami said the Iranian Foreign Ministry is following those talks, focusing on the removal of the sanctions.

After years of intensive talks between Iran and six world powers – the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany – the two sides reached a nuclear agreement in July 2015.

However, in May 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

