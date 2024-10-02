Iran's anti-Israel operation was act of self-defense: FM

Araghchi stated that Iran exercised its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He made these remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

Congratulating the Iranian Armed Forces on their brave action against the Zionist regime, the foreign minister described it as a proper response to the regime’s terror acts in Tehran and against Iranian targets elsewhere.

Araghchi noted that the measures taken last night, along with their images, clearly show that the Islamic Republic reached its targets. He stressed that all targets were military and that the IRGC did not hit any civilian targets.

“This is the Zionist regime that is used to attacking civilians,” he underlined.

The foreign minister also expressed satisfaction with the IRGC’s highly successful operation.

Additionally, Araghchi mentioned that he held talks with several of his counterparts late on Tuesday and sent a message to the Swiss embassy in Tehran. He noted that the message, sent after the IRGC operation, included a warning about American interference.

Araghchi warned that the Islamic Republic would give a harsh response to any third party supporting Israel and cautioned that any reaction from the regime would face a stronger response from Iran.

Elaborating on the missile operation, Araghchi said Israel could not intercept 90% of the IRGC’s missiles, which hit their targets.

He added that any country allowing the enemy to use its air space against Iran would be recognized as a suspect by the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s policy is to support the Resistance, and “we will continue this support,” he stressed, adding that resistance is a school of thought and a living discourse that became stronger after the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.

Late on Tuesday, Iran carried out a missile operation against Israeli military targets. In a statement, the IRGC said it had hit important military targets with dozens of missiles.

1483**9417