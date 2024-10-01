Iran’s operation against Israel in self-defense under UN charter: FM

“Eerier this evening (Tuesday), we exercised self-defense under Article 51 of the UN charter, targeting solely military & security sites in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon”, Araghchi posted a message with a picture of war-ravaged Gaza on his X social media account.

“We did so after exercising tremendous restraint for almost two months, to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza”, he said, adding that “Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation, in that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful”.

“Israel’s enablers now have heightened responsibility to rein in the warmongers in Tel Aviv instead of getting involved in their folly”, the top Iranian diplomat added in his post.

Later, the Iranian foreign minister, in a phone call with his British, German and French counterparts, informed them about the reason and framework of the country’s military operation against the Zionist regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has only used its right to legitimate defense based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and has only targeted military and security bases of the Zionist regime, Araghchi told foreign ministers of Troika also known as E3.

Apart from anti-Zionist operation by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the top Iranian diplomat also talked to his western counterparts about tensions in Gaza and Lebanon amid Israeli genocidal wars.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran's restraint for more than 2 months following the Israeli terrorist attack and the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and the continuation of this regime's war-mongering in Gaza and its expansion to Lebanon, which has so far led to the death of more than 42 thousand people in Gaza and Lebanon.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has only used its right to legitimate defense based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and has exclusively targeted military and security bases of the Zionist regime”, he said but warned that the country’s response will be more severe if the Zionist regime tries to retaliate.

The operation has ended. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tension and war, although it is not afraid of it, he added.

Araghchi, during telephone conversations, once again called for the efforts of all countries to establish a ceasefire and prevent the attacks of the Zionist regime and the further escalation of tensions in the region, especially Lebanon and Gaza.

4399