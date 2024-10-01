Iran’s UN mission denies US was informed of attacks on Israel

The mission said late on Tuesday in response to a question on whether Iran had informed the US of its plans to attacks Israel that there had been no prior notice.

“No notice was given to the United States prior to our response; however, a serious warning was issued afterwards,” said the mission.

It came after Iran’s elite military force the IRGC said in a statement it had fired dozens of ballistic missiles at major military and security targets at the heart of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement said the attacks were a response to Israel’s assassination in Iran of a senior Palestinian resistance leader in late July and the regime's September 27 attack in Lebanon which martyred Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallkah and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan.

Iran’s UN mission had said earlier on Tuesday that if the Zionist regime decides to react to the missile attacks, it should await a more devastating response.

“Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime,” said the mission.

2050**4261