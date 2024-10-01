Oct 1, 2024, 10:05 PM
Iran UN mission: In case of new evil by Israel, Tehran's response will be devastating

New York, IRNA - Iran's mission to the United Nations announced about the new missile response to the Zionist regime that "if the Zionist regime reacts with new evil, the next and devastating response will follow".

Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out, the Iranian mission wrote on its X account.

It added that "should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue".

"Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime," the Iranian mission further pointed out.

