Iran seeks stronger economic ties in Eurasian Economic Union

In an address at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit on Tuesday, Aref said that Iran has consistently demonstrated its reliability as a partner and is eager to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties.

“We believe that sustainable economic development can only be achieved through deepening constructive cooperation among regional countries. Platforms like the Eurasian Economic Union play a crucial role in facilitating such collaboration,” he said.

Aref said Iran is ready to take a more active role within the EAEU, citing the country’s potential for over $80 billion in trade with member states, its abundant oil and gas resources, transit advantages, and substantial technical and human resources.

He specifically pointed to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a key area for cooperation, which could create valuable logistical connections between Eurasia and rapidly growing markets such as the Persian Gulf, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

The vice president emphasized that Iran's ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman could become vital trade hubs connecting the EAEU members to other countries, noting the current development of Iran’s port capacity.

In a somber note, Aref condemned the Israeli regime’s atrocities against innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon.

“… the world has witnessed the largest crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime against innocent people over the past year,” he stated.

He criticized the international community’s failure to establish a ceasefire and prevent the ongoing massacres in Gaza, causing the Israeli aggression to spread to other parts of the region.

