Iran opens biggest trade center abroad in Armenia

Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Iran’s Ambassador to Yerevan Mehdi Sobhani, and a large number of businesspersons and economic officials were present in the ceremony on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech to the gathering, Sobhani said the opening of the center is an effective step towards deepening economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

The Iranian minister of industry also spoke at the ceremony, stressing that the Islamic Republic prioritizes the promotion of relations with its neighbors, particularly Armenia.

Atabak has travelled to Armenia to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum in the neighboring country on October 1.

In Yerevan, Atabak held several meetings with the trade officials in Armenia and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

