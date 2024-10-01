Yemeni forces launch drone attack on Tel Aviv, Eilat port

The UAV force of the Armed Forces struck an Israeli military target in occupied Yafa (Eilat) using a Yafa-type drone, said spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Tuesday.

Additionally, Saree confirmed that the UAV force struck other military targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with four Samad-4 drones, pointing out that the two operations achieved their objectives precisely.

He stressed that the operations were carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in support of their valiant resistance.

On Monday, Saree confirmed that another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down over the country.

Brigadier General Saree made the announcement Monday night, hours after video footage circulated online showing a surface-to-air missile striking the unmanned aircraft over Saada province.

An image also showed the wreckage of the drone, with pieces resembling that of an MQ-9.

