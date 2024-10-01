Oct 1, 2024, 11:22 AM
Iranian, Russian economy ministers discuss boosting bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati has held talks with his Russian counterpart Maxim Reshetnikov, focusing on the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

The two ministers met on Monday afternoon, on the sidelines of negotiations between high-level Iranian and Russian delegations in Tehran.

Reshetnikov expressed hope that trade between the two nations is accelerated, while both delegations reviewed progress on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other key economic initiatives.

The delegations also discussed customs issues, Russian investment in Iran’s oil industry, the Rasht-Astara railway project, and enhancing trade routes via INSTC. 

