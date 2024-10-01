Iranian, Russian economy ministers discuss boosting bilateral ties

The two ministers met on Monday afternoon, on the sidelines of negotiations between high-level Iranian and Russian delegations in Tehran.

Reshetnikov expressed hope that trade between the two nations is accelerated, while both delegations reviewed progress on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other key economic initiatives.

The delegations also discussed customs issues, Russian investment in Iran’s oil industry, the Rasht-Astara railway project, and enhancing trade routes via INSTC.

4208**4354