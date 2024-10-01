Body of last missing flood victim found in southern Iran

The death toll from the river flooding reached 15 and the process of finding stopped after discovering the last missing body, Ahmad Bolandnazar told IRNA on Tuesday.

Some 16 rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Basij (volunteer) forces, ordinary people and staff of the municipality were present at the scene to find the missing bodies, the official said.

All the victims except one are Afghan nationals, the governor underlined.

When the flooding occurred, they along with their families were working in the garden and their children were playing in the river, he added.

On Monday afternoon, the heavy rain caused flooding on Halil River in Jiroft, a city in southern Iranian province of Kerman.

