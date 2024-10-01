Oct 1, 2024, 10:07 AM
‘Attack against Lebanon aimed at forming new Mideast’

Tehran, IRNA – The London-based newspaper Raialyoum has argued that the Israeli regime launched the onslaught against Lebanon in a bid to establish a “new Middle East”.

The Zionists’ objective by attacking Lebanon is to move beyond the return of the inhabitants of the northern occupied territories, Raialyoum said in an article.

The objective is to change the balance of power in the region and create a new Middle East and completely break the Axis of Resistance and consolidate the regime as the first power in the region, it said.

These are the aims that Netanyahu and the Israeli leaders are openly talking about, it added.

The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah was a decision made by Americans, Western powers, and NATO members, the paper noted.

The London-based newspaper said that the Israeli regime was merely the executor of the attack.

President Joe Biden’s comments on the ceasefire in Gaza and the prevention of the spread of war are false and aimed at covering up the real role of the US in Israeli actions, it further noted.

