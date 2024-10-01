Hezbollah attacks Zionist military forces in northern occupied Palestine

In a statement early on Tuesday, Hezbollah said it targeted the enemy’s soldiers with artillery at the Shtula settlement.

The Hezbollah attack was carried out in line with supporting the Palestinian nation in Gaza and defending the Lebanese people, the statement said.

During the operation, the resistance fighters directly and definitely targeted the enemy’s forces, it added.

On September 23, the army of the Israeli regime started massive ongoing attacks across southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the aggressions have claimed the lives of hundreds and injured thousands of others.

On September 28, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut a day before.

