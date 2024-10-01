US military base comes under attack in Baghdad

IRNA citing the Iraqi media reports that four explosions were heard around the Victoria base following a drone or missile attack on Tuesday morning that also prompted alarm sirens there.

More information about this attack has not been released yet.

Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly targeted US bases and facilities in the country and in neighboring Syria in retaliation for the American support for the Zionist regime and its genocidal war in the region.

On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group if resistance factions, announced in a statement that it targeted four points in the Israeli occupied territories with missiles and drones.

In continuation of the approach of resistance against the occupying Zionist regime and helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to genocide committed against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, Iraq’s Islamic resistance fighters attacked four vital targets in the occupied Palestinian territories, the statement said.

Two separate drone attacks targeted Haifa and an attack on a vital target in the center of the occupied Palestinian territories were among Monday’s operations.

In the past week and months, the Iraqi resistance had targeted sensitive and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

