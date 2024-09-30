Nicaragua condemns Israeli genocide in Palestine, Lebanon

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report citing a Swiss info website, Jaentschke’s denunciation came during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

The Nicaraguan diplomat wished for the dominance of a new multipolar world order, in which, he said all countries live with dignity and priority is given to understanding, solidarity and respectful cooperation.

Colonial and imperialist powers continue their systematic efforts to destroy the culture and rights of other nations even in the contemporary era, he underlined.

Jaentschke went on to criticize the hostile policies of imperialist countries against nations that do not submit to their brutality. “We strongly condemn the actions of oppressive world powers against Nicaragua and our friendly countries, including Iran, Cuba, Syria and Venezuela”.

Elsewhere in his speech, Nicaragua's foreign minister praised Moscow and Beijing and said his country supports Russia and China for waging a war against fascism.

4399