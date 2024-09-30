Hezbollah conducts op amid Israeli bombing of Lebanon

Hezbollah announced in this statement that operation on Monday evening was in line with the support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance as well as in the defense of the Lebanese nation.

The operation was carried out with appropriate weapons, the enemy soldiers were accurately hit, the statement added.

Separately, the Zionist media reported about Hezbollah's missile strike on the settlement of Shatula in the north of occupied Palestine that prompted activation of sirens there and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported three Israeli airstrikes overnight on areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to IRNA's report on Tuesday morning, Zionist warplanes bombed the Burj al-Brajneh area neighborhood thrice.

So far, there is no report of casualties and damage from the attack.

Earlier, the Zionist army, in a message in Arabic, had reportedly asked the residents of three areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut to vacate.

The regime’s warplanes keep pounding residential areas relentlessly in defiance of international calls and UN resolutions and amid reports that the Zionists seek to in widen the genocidal war its started in Gaza to the whole West Aras region.

However, Lebanon's al-Manar network has denied reports about Zionist soldiers crossing into Lebanon.

This network reported the movements of Israeli tanks in the area along Lebanon’s border in the occupied Palestinian territories but said no Israeli soldier has crossed the borders of Palestine toward Lebanon so far.

According to Al-Manar, the Zionist regime's bombarded the areas around Wadi Barghaz and the towns of Kokba, Rashia al-Fakhr, Kafarkla, Al-Khayyam, Nahrblat, Dirseryan and Al-Litani river.

