Hezbollah targets Haifa with Fadi 1 missile

According to the information headquarters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Hezbollah announced in this statement that in line with the support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance and the defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to the barbaric aggressions of the Zionist regime, cities, villages and civilians, the Islamic resistance fighters bombarded areas around Haifa.

According to Hezbollah, this attack was carried out with several Fadi 1 missiles.

2050