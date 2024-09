According to media of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a statement and announced that it targeted the Zionist settlement of Kafr Giladi with a new missile.

While the Zionist regime claims to have destroyed a major part of Hezbollah's missile power, the resistance announced that it targeted the Zionist settlement of Kafr Giladi with Noor guided missile.

Some sources reported that this missile is ballistic.

2050