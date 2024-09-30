Islamic Resistance in Iraq hits vital Israeli sites with missiles, drones

In a statement on Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of resistance groups, said the strikes were part of their ongoing resistance against the Israeli occupation and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

It said the operations included a missile strike using al-Arqab cruise missiles at a vital site, two separate drone attacks on critical targets in the strategic port of Haifa, and a strike in central occupied territories.

The group emphasized that the airstrikes were a response to genocidal actions perpetrated by the Israeli regime against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

Tensions have dramatically spiked in the region since the Israeli regime carried out massive airstrikes on southern Lebanon, killing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other senior resistance figures on Friday.

