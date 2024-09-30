Iran’s parl. speaker, IRNA chief pay tribute to Martyr Nasrallah

The second day of the condolence and memorial ceremony for the martyr Nasrallah was held on Monday morning at the Lebanese Hezbollah's office in Tehran, in the presence of political figures, state officials, and military commanders.

During the visit, Qalibaf and Jaberi Ansari offered their condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah and met with Abdullah Safieddine, Hezbollah's representative in Tehran.

Jaberi Ansari also signed a memorial notebook in honor of the late Hezbollah leader and the martyred commanders of the Hezbollah Resistance.

On Friday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the support of the United States ordered the assassination of the Hezbollah chief from the podium of the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Soon after his order while addressing the UN General Assembly, the regime's warplanes repeatedly struck the residential areas in the Dahieh region of Beirut and dropped 2,000 pounds of American bunker-buster bombs there, causing extensive damage and deaths, including the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

After serving the resistance movement for thirty-two years as the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Nasrallah at the age of 64 achieved his long-time cherished dream of martyrdom.

