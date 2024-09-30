Iran’s Pezeshkian receives credentials of six new envoys

During separate meetings with six new ambassadors on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that his administration has placed special emphasis on broadening ties with all countries in the world based on mutual respect.

In the meeting with the new ambassadors of Sudan and Niger, he stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand cooperation and promote relations in line with mutual development.

During the meeting with the new ambassadors of Denmark, Germany, and Norway, President Pezeshkian emphasized that these countries have historically enjoyed friendly relations with Iran in the economic, commercial, cultural, and social fields, noting that the 14th government of the Islamic Republic of Iran aims to revitalize friendly relations with European countries and enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic and trade sectors.

Iran's president has emphasized the intensification of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that the West's silence on the killing of thousands of innocent people confirms such crimes.

He highlighted, "Unfortunately, we are witnessing the use of double standards by the United States and European countries regarding the issue of human rights."

During a meeting with the Qatari envoy, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Qatar’s efforts to establish a ceasefire, highlighting that if the Islamic countries had unity and acted with one voice against the crimes of the Zionist regime, the brazen perpetration and continuation of these criminal acts would never have been witnessed.

Meanwhile, all six ambassadors reiterated their determination to work towards expanding cooperation and improving the level of relations between their respective countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

