Reports say Israel kills 31 Palestinians in Gaza in past hours

Tehran, IRNA – Some media outlets have reported the killing of 31 Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli regime in the past few hours.

Continuing its aggressions against the Gaza Strip over the past year, Israel killed 31 more Palestinian civilians in the enclave, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported on Monday.

In its latest report on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Zionist regime killed nine civilians in Gaza and injured 41 others.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza in October 2023, over 41,500 people have been killed in the Strip.

After a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals: the destruction of Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

