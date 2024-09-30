Report: Yemen downs US MQ-9 drone

According to Al Jazeera news network, the MQ-9 drone was shot down over Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada early Monday.

The Yemeni army has not yet made any official comment.

The Arab country has downed at least eleven US drones since it began operations in mid-November to fight the Israeli aggression in the region, which Yemen says is taking place with direct support of the United States.

Yemen has been conducting attacks on Israel-bound ships, and fired missiles and drones towards occupied territories in response to the Israeli aggression that has been intensified in the past week amid the regime’s constant airstrikes on Lebanon.

4194**9417