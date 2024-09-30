Hamas commander killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Hamas said in a statement on Monday that Fatah Sharif Abu Al-Amine, the leader of Hamas in Lebanon and member of the movement’s leadership abroad, was killed in a strike in the Al-Bass camp in south Lebanon.

The commander's family members, including his wife, daughter, and son, were also killed in the strike that happened early Monday, according to the statement.

Hamas reaffirmed its pledge that it would continue the path of all the people martyred by Israel until Zionists are driven out of Palestinian land and Al-Quds city is liberated.

Hours earlier, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed the martyrdom of three of its commanders in another Israeli airstrike that hit Koula district of the Lebanese capital Beirut. At least ten other people were also injured.

Israel began its bombardment of Lebanon last Monday, launching heavy airstrikes on different cities especially Beirut.

One of the strikes, which happened on Friday, left Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah martyred.

4194**9417