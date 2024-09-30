Three Palestinian leaders martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut

The strike hit the upper floor of an apartment building in the Cola district of Lebanon’s capital, Reuters on Monday reported.

Al Mayadeen also reported that the PFLP has announced the martyrdom of three of its cadres, two of which are leaders.

In a statement, the PFLP expressed deep pride in their fallen members, calling for their commitment to the path of armed resistance.

The group vowed to honor the sacrifices of these leaders and all martyrs of the Palestinian and Arab nations by continuing the fight until the Israeli occupation is eradicated.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a multi-story residential building in the Cola area of Beirut.

The Zionist army carried out criminal attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday evening. The attacks on Dahieh continued on Saturday.

In reaction to the incident, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement issued a statement later in the day, calling it a terrible crime and dangerous tension.

The criminal aggression does not undermine the determination of the resistance forces, but persuades them to continue jihad and resistance until the liberation of Palestine, he added.

