Resistance operations prompt sirens in Zionist settlements

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, sirens were heard in Shlomi settlements along the borders of Lebanon to Nahariya and Haifa following the launch of a missile by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

It was not immediately known how many missiles were fires but the Israeli army claimed however that its air forces managed to intercept one that was fired from Lebanon.

Some Zionist media outlets reported that the missile was a surface-to-surface that was fired toward the occupied port city of Haifa.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime claimed to have intercepted a drone shot toward Eilat by firing a missile from a warship over the Red Sea

Israel Army Radio claimed that this ship has neutralized several drones fired from Iraq and Lebanon for the third time on Sunday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting military operations on Israeli targets since the occupying regime began its genocidal war on Gaza in October last year.

