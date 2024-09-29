Massive demo in Paris against Israeli crimes in Lebanon, Gaza

According to French media, the protesters on Sunday gathered in Place de la République holding Lebanese and Palestinian flags and placards reading "Cease fire, now" and "Hands off Palestine and Lebanon."

Another group of protesters in Paris carried banners that read "End the genocide in Gaza" and "Boycott Israel."

Anger keeps growing over Friday’s terrorist attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah. The attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut continued on Saturday.

Anti-Zionist protests held in several countries in the region and world, with Iranian cities witnessing massive demonstration since the assassinations of Nasrallah and military advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

4399