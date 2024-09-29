Iran ready to provide relief to injured people in Lebanon: Pezeshkian  

The president made the remarks while speaking at a cabinet session on Sunday, noting that the assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once again proved that the criminal Zionist regime is not committed to any international regulation.

Promises by the US and European leaders about a ceasefire in exchange for Iran’s refusal from responding to a July 30 assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran were all lies, he said, adding that giving chances to such criminals will further embolden them to commit more crimes.

The Iranian president highlighted that the Lebanese fighters must not be left alone in this war so that this criminal regime would attack the Axis of Resistance countries one after another an and kill the innocent women and children.

He also warned the Islamic states not to stand idle in the face of crimes of this regime which he said has proved to be the main reason of war, insecurity and killing in the world.

Stressing that giving a response to these crimes is a necessity, he cited historical experiences that the freedom-seeking movements will not be destroyed by the assassination of their leader and tens of others will replace them and hold the anti-tyranny flag.

