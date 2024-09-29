Sep 29, 2024, 8:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85612342
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran condemns Israeli regime’s attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah

Sep 29, 2024, 8:47 PM
News ID: 85612342
Iran condemns Israeli regime’s attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has condemned a fresh attack by the Zionist regime of Israel on Yemen’s port of Hudaydah which led to damage on fuel storage facilities and a power plant in the region.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement on Sunday saying that the Israeli attack on civilian infrastructure in Hudaydah was another proof of the Zionist regime’s anti-human nature. 

Kanaani said the attack was a violation of the United Nations Charter as he called on the international community to stand against Israel’s repeated defiance of the international law. 

He reiterated Iran’s support for Yemen’s honorable defense of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s war on Gaza. 

The spokesman said Israel’s criminal activities are being carried out under unconditional support provided by the United States, adding that the US is complicit in crimes committed by the ruling gang Tel Aviv in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen.

2050**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .