Iran condemns Israeli regime’s attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement on Sunday saying that the Israeli attack on civilian infrastructure in Hudaydah was another proof of the Zionist regime’s anti-human nature.

Kanaani said the attack was a violation of the United Nations Charter as he called on the international community to stand against Israel’s repeated defiance of the international law.

He reiterated Iran’s support for Yemen’s honorable defense of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The spokesman said Israel’s criminal activities are being carried out under unconditional support provided by the United States, adding that the US is complicit in crimes committed by the ruling gang Tel Aviv in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen.

