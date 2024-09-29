Sep 29, 2024, 8:24 PM
Commander of Iran's Navy meets with his Chinese counterpart

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani met and talked with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Hu Zhongming.

The Commander of the Navy, who has visited this country at the invitation of the Commander of the Chinese Navy, met and talked with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Hu Zhongming.

In this visit, the Iranian Navy commander stresses the development of maritime diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the promotion of maritime relations between the two countries in the fields of education, the holding of bilateral and multilateral exercises, joint maritime patrols to ensure the security of shipping lines and combat terrorism and organized crimes.

