Hezbollah has replaced all martyred commanders: Ex-Quds Force chief

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said on Sunday that he had been informed, as a source with direct knowledge of Hezbollah’s decision-making process, that new figures had replaced commanders assassinated by Israel.

“As an informed source, I insist that there is no empty place in Hezbollah’s leadership structure and all martyred commanders have been replaced by other commanders,” said Vahidi.

He also dismissed as “silly” the notion that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah had lost its strategic weapons because of Israeli regime’s continued attacks on the Arab country in recent days.

The general said Hezbollah’s arsenal of strategic weapons has remained untouched by Israel’s recent attacks on the group and its leadership.

“Even the less silly individuals within the Zionist establishment admit to this,” said Vahidi, adding that none of Hezbollah’s strategic weapons had been eliminated and even targeted by Israel.

He described such reports as a “psychological warfare tactics” used by Israel, adding that the regime will experience new conditions in the future once Hezbollah uses its strategic weapons.

