Hezbollah confirms senior official Sheikh Qaouk martyred

“The leadership of Hezbollah announces to the people of the resistance and the nation of mujahideen, and to the religious seminaries in Lebanon and abroad, the passing of His Eminence the Mujahid scholar Sheikh Nabil Qaouk,” Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that Sheikh Qaouk was martyred in an Israeli raid in the Shiyah region, a Beirut suburb, on Saturday.

In recent weeks, the Israeli regime has ramped up its airstrikes on Lebanon, including suburbs of the capital, amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah.

Sheikh Qaouk’s assassination came a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in a massive Israeli attack on a group of residential buildings in southern Beirut.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Hezbollah rejected claims by the Israeli military that it had assassinated Abu Ali Reza, leader of the movement’s Badr unit.

“He is well and healthy,” the statement said.

