We will stand by Hezbollah until Holy Quds liberation: Quds Force chief

The Iranian general made the remarks in a message issued on Sunday in which he condoled the martyrdom of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and hailed his role in leading the resistance group to the peaks of honor.

The late Nasrallah dedicated his lifetime to the fight against the enemies of Islam and Quran and gave “his divine blood and precious life” for the great causes of Islam, support for the oppressed people of Palestine and honor of the Lebanese people, Qa'ani said.

He also appreciated Nasrallah’s contribution to the fight against the Daesh and Takfiri groups in Iraq and Syria.

The commander extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Nasrallah and Hezbollah fighters and the Axis of Resistance in general.

