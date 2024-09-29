Sep 29, 2024, 6:01 PM
We will stand by Hezbollah until Holy Quds liberation: Quds Force chief

We will stand by Hezbollah until Holy Quds liberation: Quds Force chief

Tehran, IRNA – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa'ani has signaled the readiness of the force to stand by Hezbollah until the ultimate liberation of the Holy Quds.

The Iranian general made the remarks in a message issued on Sunday in which he condoled the martyrdom of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and hailed his role in leading the resistance group to the peaks of honor.

The late Nasrallah dedicated his lifetime to the fight against the enemies of Islam and Quran and gave “his divine blood and precious life” for the great causes of Islam, support for the oppressed people of Palestine and honor of the Lebanese people, Qa'ani said.  

He also appreciated Nasrallah’s contribution to the fight against the Daesh and Takfiri groups in Iraq and Syria.

The commander extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Nasrallah and Hezbollah fighters and the Axis of Resistance in general.

