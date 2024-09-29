Sep 29, 2024, 1:13 PM
Iran Civil Defense Organization rejects news about cyber alert

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Civil Defense Organization says that the news about the announcement of a cyber alert is “fake.”

The announcement of a red-level cyber alert from the Civil Defense Organization is fake, the public relations office of the organization said in a statement on Sunday.

The organization introduced https://paydarymelli.ir as a reliable source for its news.

Recently, some fake news had been released about regional developments after Israel’s airstrikes against Lebanon on Friday.

The regime’s attacks led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

