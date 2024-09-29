Norwegian FM: Initiative launched to bolster support for Palestine

“European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon,” Eide was quoted by AP as saying on Friday.

“There is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state — and the Palestinian state has to be recognized,” he said.

He further said that these are pieces of a bigger puzzle, adding, “And you can’t just come in there with one of these pieces, because it only works if all the pieces are laid in place.”

Many issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalization of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilization of Hamas as a military group, he stated.

