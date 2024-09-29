Protesters in regional countries denounce Nasrallah assassination

Turkish protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in capital city Ankara on Saturday night, hours after Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut a day earlier.

They carried pictures of Nasrallah and Hezbollah’s flags, while chanting slogans against the Israeli regime.

A similar protest took place the same day in neighboring Iraq, where angry demonstrators gathered near the US embassy in Baghdad.

The demonstrators remained there for several hours, as Iraqi security forces prevented them from approaching the American diplomatic mission.

The protesters carried flags of Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups, chanting “Death to US” and “Death to Israel”. They also called for avenging Nasrallah’s blood.

People in Jordanian capital city Amman also took to the streets on Saturday night, expressing outrage at Nasrallah’s assassination.

They marched toward the Israeli embassy, chanting slogans in support of the resistance front in Palestine and Lebanon.

Anti-Israel demonstrations took place in various Iranian cities as well, with people denouncing the regime’s assassination of Nasrallah.

