Hezbollah hits Israeli military base with Fadi-1 missiles

Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that its missiles targeted the Ofek military base, adding that the strike was in response to Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory and civilians, and was in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

News reports also said that Hezbollah had fired five rockets towards the Tiberias area in northern occupied Palestine on Sunday.

Israel’s military launched extensive strikes on Lebanon starting last Monday.

Since then, Hezbollah has responded with a series of missile and drone operations targeting Israeli military positions and settlements in northern occupied territories and the occupied Golan Heights.

