Lebanon says 783 civilians killed by Israel in less than a week

Tehran, IRNA – The outcome of the recent Israeli aggressions against Lebanon during the past seven days was the killing of 783 civilians, the health ministry of Lebanon has announced.

The recent attacks also injured 2,312 Lebanese civilians, the report said on Sunday.

Also, 33 Lebanese people were killed and 195 others were wounded in the Israeli attacks on different parts of Lebanon on Saturday, the report says.

On September 23, the army of the Israeli regime started its massive attacks across southern Lebanon, and has announced that the attacks still continue.

To respond to those aggressions, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has not kept silent as it started attacks on the Zionist settlements and bases in northern occupied Palestine since the day.

The health ministry of the Arab country has already stated that 1,640 Lebanese people were killed by the regime from the October 2023 aggressions.

In a related development, some news outlets reported on Sunday (September 29) that four Lebanese and 13 Syrian civilians have been killed after several areas of Lebanon were bombarded by the Israeli forces.

Some media outlets, too, reported the same day that the Zionist regime of Israel bombarded a relief center and killed four in south of Lebanon.

The Israeli fighter jets have begun bombardment of Lebanese areas near the Syrian borders from early on Sunday to the morning.

