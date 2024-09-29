Iraqi Islamic Resistance conducts drone strike on Eilat

The group stated that the strike hit a key target, which was in retaliation for Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, on Sunday, according to Al-Mayadeen news network.

The Iraqi Resistance, which is an umbrella group of several movements, said in its statement that the latest attack on Eilat was carried out using multiple suicide drones. It followed a similar strike on the same port hours earlier.

The Iraqi Resistance renewed its pledge to continue the retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime.

The group also said it had carried out a drone attack on Saturday, hitting a "vital target" in Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting military operations on Israeli targets since the occupying regime began its genocidal war on Gaza in October last year.

4208**9417